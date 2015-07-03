A North Georgia paramedic is off the job after being arrested for sexual battery.

Curtis Lamar Harris, a paramedic with Angel EMS, was booked at the Catoosa County Jail on Wednesday. The GBI is handling the investigation at the request of the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office.

"The GBI is investigating since this involves another department in the county," said Sheriff Gary Sisk.

According to Dewayne Wilson, Owner of Angel EMS, the incident allegedly occured on Monday while Harris was on duty. Wilson says Harris was not transporting the alleged victim. Harris resigned from his postion on Tuesday and was arrested a day later. He has been released on a $5,000 bond.

According to online documents, Harris was awarded EMT of the year in 2012 by the North Georgia Area Emergency Medical Services.

Channel 3 reached out to Curtis Harris and spoke to his wife. She says they do not wish to make a statement until speaking with a lawyer first.

The GBI has not released any more details on its ongoing investigation.