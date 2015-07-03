NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Federal authorities are offering a reward for information on the location of a missing 14-year-old Tennessee girl who is believed to be with a wanted sex offender.

The U.S. Marshals Service says it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 in the search for Hayleigh Wilson, who was last seen with 41-year-old Benjamin Shook.

Marshals in Tennessee also want Shook for failure to register as a sex offender.

Witnesses reported seeing Wilson, of Surgoinsville, with Shook on June 24 near a campground in Sugar Grove, Virginia, where a driver dropped them off after picking them up earlier. Marshals believe the girl met Shook online.

Anyone with information on Wilson's or Shook's whereabouts is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals Service office or call 1-800-336-0102.