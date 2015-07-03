JACKSON, TN (AP) - Decatur County officials say three employees in the clerk's office have resigned because of their opposition to the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned bans on same-sex marriage.

County Commissioner David Boroughs told The Jackson Sun (http://bit.ly/1JD8WS0) that county clerk Gwen Pope and employees Sharon Bell and Mickey Butler have resigned.

County Mayor Mike Creasy says the resignations will not be effective until July 14.

Clerks are legally allowed to refuse to perform the marriages, but must issue the licenses.

Creasy said the county has not received any requests for same-sex marriage licenses as of Thursday.

According to county staffers across the state and gay marriage advocates, all of Tennessee's county clerks are ready to or are already issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples since the Supreme Court's ruling last Friday.

Information from: The Jackson Sun, http://www.jacksonsun.com