Thursday’s wet weather prompted drivers to be extra careful behind the wheel. Part of Suck Creek Road took on water, knocking over cones.

Drivers say it's a common occurrence at the foot of Signal Mountain. On Signal Mountain, the W Road was shut down for part of the afternoon, but reopened when the rain let up.

“You kind of have to pick your times as to when you leave and when you return,” Roger Rahor, Driver.

Roger Rahor says he knows how dangerous the road can be. he tries to avoid it on days like this.

"He was parked on the side of the road, pulled over with no indication, into the lane and hit my car,” said Rahor.

"It was the same story in Hixson where viewers sent photos to the Channel 3 Newsroom of flooding on Gadd Road and nearby Austin Road.

Rahor says its days like this that drivers have to pay attention.

Thursday the Tennessee Valley received about 1-3 inches of rain.