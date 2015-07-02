A McMinn County woman is charged with TennCare fraud for falsely reporting her income in order to obtain healthcare insurance benefits for herself and her family, even though they were not eligible for the program.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG), with the assistance of the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Traci B. Hamilton of Niota.

Hamilton is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services over $10,000 in connection with falsely reporting her income to the state in order to enroll herself, her husband and minor child into the TennCare program.

“TennCare fraud crosses all social, economic and professional lines, “Inspector General Manny Tyndall said. “People committing TennCare fraud are taking something they’re not entitled to, and the chance of getting caught has increased substantially.”