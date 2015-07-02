Showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast right through the weekend. As a matter of fact, the chance for scattered to isolated storms will continue also into next week.

Some very heavy rain has already fallen across our area today.

If we see a repeat of this on Friday and possibly on the 4th we may have some flooding problems. So if you live near a creek or a stream keep an eye out.

Highs for the next few days will be well below the normal 90, with lows from 68 to 71, which is about normal. So even though it will not be good for outdoor activities, at least you are saving some money on air conditioning!

For Friday:

8 AM ... Showers, 72°

Noon ... Showers, Storms, 79°