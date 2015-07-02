Bradley County Sheriff patrol deputies and detectives arrested a suspect who had been linked to two home burglaries and damage to a third.

Investigators tell Channel 3, that residents of Grays Ferry Road in rural northern Bradley County discovered forced entry to their homes when they returned Wednesday.

A crime scene investigators developed a solid lead on a possible suspect, who lives less than a mile away.

Detectives secured a search warrant for the Eads Bluff Road home of 21-year-old David Madison Jolley Jr. Investigators recovered six flat screen TV’s and other items that had been taken from the two burglarized homes.

Damage was also found to a window and interior of a third residence that had been struck by a projectile from a pellet gun.

Jolley was transported to the Bradley County jail where he was charged with two counts of Aggravated Burglary, two counts of Theft over $1,000, and one count of vandalism.