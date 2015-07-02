News - AP-State
USPS to offer Elvis Presley greatest hits CD with stamp
The U.S. Postal Service is offering an Elvis Presley greatest hits CD to go along with a new commemorative stamp.
Thursday, July 2nd 2015, 12:57 pm EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The U.S. Postal Service is offering an Elvis Presley greatest hits CD to go along with a new commemorative stamp.
"ELVIS FOREVER" will be available online and in select post offices beginning Aug. 12 along with the stamp, which features a black-and-white image of the young "King of Rock 'n' Roll."
The stamp and CD are part of this year's Elvis Week celebration in Memphis, Tennessee. The RCA/Legacy Recordings album includes 18 Elvis hits and a new performance of "If I Can Dream."
The Postal Service featured Elvis on a stamp in 1993, one of the most popular commemorative stamps of all time.
Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.