NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The U.S. Postal Service is offering an Elvis Presley greatest hits CD to go along with a new commemorative stamp.

"ELVIS FOREVER" will be available online and in select post offices beginning Aug. 12 along with the stamp, which features a black-and-white image of the young "King of Rock 'n' Roll."

The stamp and CD are part of this year's Elvis Week celebration in Memphis, Tennessee. The RCA/Legacy Recordings album includes 18 Elvis hits and a new performance of "If I Can Dream."

The Postal Service featured Elvis on a stamp in 1993, one of the most popular commemorative stamps of all time.