NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation is celebrating its centennial by placing a time capsule in a new granite memorial at Bicentennial Mall.

The time capsule is to be opened after another 100 years, on July 1, 2115. The agency says it contains photos of current employees, a 2015 highway map and a hard hat belonging to Transportation Commissioner John Schroer.

The department says employees and industry partners paid for the capsule and memorial through donations.

The first state highway agency, the Tennessee Department of Highways and Public Works, was created July 1, 1915, to create a network of state highways and perform and oversee construction and maintenance on state roadways. It was renamed the Tennessee Department of Transportation in 1972.

The agency has been celebrating the centennial for the past year.