Supporters of a bill that would add almost 20,000 acres of designated wilderness to Tennessee’s Cherokee National Forest are hoping the fourth time will be the charm.

On March 17, U.S. senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker introduced for the fourth time the Tennessee Wilderness Act. The bill would protect an additional 19,556 acres in the Cherokee National Forest as new wilderness, mostly by expanding existing wilderness areas.

The Tennessee Wilderness Act is under consideration by the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee. Last year the bill was voted out of that same committee, but never made it to the Senate floor.

The legislation has no companion bill in the House of Representatives.