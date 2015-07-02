Motorists on Chattanooga roads around should expect some delays as a unusually wide-load will be transported from Browns Ferry Road to Interstate 24 eastbound, ultimately destined for headed to a water treatment plant Loudon, TN.

Chattanooga police say that the transport will make its way to from I-24 to:

Moore Road to Brainerd Road

Lee Highway to Shallowford Road

Then to to Interstate 75 northbound

The transport is expected to begin about 11:30am and will have a police escort.

The trailer is about 150 feet long, nearly 16 feet wide and 16 feet, 8 inches high.