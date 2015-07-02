News
Expect delays midday for wide load being transport through town
Motorists on Chattanooga roads around midday should expect some delays as a unusually wide-load will be transported through the city around midday.
Thursday, July 2nd 2015, 9:32 am EDT by
Updated:
Thursday, July 2nd 2015, 3:21 pm EDT
Motorists on Chattanooga roads around should expect some delays as a unusually wide-load will be transported from Browns Ferry Road to Interstate 24 eastbound, ultimately destined for headed to a water treatment plant Loudon, TN.
Chattanooga police say that the transport will make its way to from I-24 to:
- Moore Road to Brainerd Road
- Lee Highway to Shallowford Road
- Then to to Interstate 75 northbound
The transport is expected to begin about 11:30am and will have a police escort.
The trailer is about 150 feet long, nearly 16 feet wide and 16 feet, 8 inches high.
