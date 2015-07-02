Good Thursday! Keep your umbrellas handy. There are no big changes to the forecast.

Periods of rain are expected to continue "on and off" across the Tennessee Valley at least through the Independence Day holiday weekend. Rain could again be heavy at times with localized flash flooding in some areas. If you come to high water across any roads during your travels, please turn around and find another route. Don't chance it.

More storm will develop, too, occasionally producing strong winds, hail, and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. If you're outside during a brief window of dry weather, please go back indoors as soon you hear thunder again. Lighting could strike at any moment.

Look for highs the lower to middle 80s through the weekend and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.