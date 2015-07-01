The rain may have poured but it didn’t dampen the homecoming of more than 100 National Guard soldiers as they returned home to Cleveland after spending a year supporting Operation Enduring Freedom.

We first introduced you to MSG. Edward Cook and his twin girls as he kissed them goodbye last August.

“It’s rough leaving your kids and your loved ones, it’s real tough,” Cook said.

Wednesday he stepped off a charter bus ready for the next leg of his journey home.

“I’m on my way to Knoxville to see them,” he said, “They’ve been calling me every 10 minutes.”

For SSG. Donald King, this homecoming is his last. After five deployments, he’s retiring to spend time with his family who’ve anxiously waited to have him home for good.

“I’m just so thankful he’s home and he’s home safe,” King’s wife Robin said.

“It makes you feel good inside. It really does. You don’t want people to go through all that trouble for you, but regardless of what you say, they’re going to do it anyway and it feels good,” King said.