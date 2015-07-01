(WSAV) Authorities are investigating a pick-up truck explosion in Downtown Savannah in Franklin Square. Hundreds of people have already been evacuated from the area.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, and right now the driver of the pick-up truck is being checked out by Emergency Medical Services.

Reportedly, a truck carrying chemicals ignited, causing a serious explosion. No word yet on what type of chemicals were in the truck.

Right now, Broughton Street to Bay Street and Jefferson and Montgomery Streets are all blocked off.