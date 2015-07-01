U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander and U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers allocated $3 million that Congress provided for fiscal year 2015 to restart construction on Chickamauga Lock this year.

“We need to replace Chickamauga Lock before it fails, and I talked with Secretary Darcy today to thank her for making this project a priority by deciding to restart construction this year,” said Alexander. “The funding will be used for prep work so that the Corps can begin replacing the lock, which is important not just to Chattanooga, but to all of East Tennessee because of the number of jobs affected. If Chickamauga Lock were to fail it would throw 150,000 trucks on I-75 and increase the cost of shipping goods for Oak Ridge, Y-12, and manufacturers across the state. ”

The decision by Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Jo-Ellen Darcy means that $3 million will be used to place grout on cracks in the cofferdam, which is a temporary dam built in the water near the lock that creates a dry work environment so repairs can begin.

“Since my first day in Congress Chickamauga Lock has been a top priority, and today’s announcement that construction will be restarted is a huge win not just for Chattanooga but for all of East Tennessee,” said Fleischmann. “Senator Alexander and I have worked to reform the broken Inland Waterways Trust Fund and this funding is part of a string of success in fixing this broken system.”

In addition to the money the Corps has decided to spend on Chickamauga Lock this year, the Senate Energy and Water Development appropriations legislation, which provides funding for the Corps, also includes funding that could go toward additional work on Chickamauga Lock in fiscal year 2016.