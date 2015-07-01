The new University of Tennessee athletic uniforms were revealed today in Knoxville, as the school switched gears and brand moving from Adidas to Nike.

The Tennessee orange that fans know still plays a prominent role, but there are new details that invite a closer look.

In a news release from UT, the new uniform designs are both a nod to the school's more traditional look with a more modern feel.

The release said:

"The Tennessee Athletics Division of Intercollegiate Athletics, in partnership with Nike, today introduced a new brand and identity system that sets the visual direction for Volunteers Athletics for years to come. The updated identity provides a timeless yet progressive look to one of the nations premier athletics programs of intercollegiate athletics.

Tennessee Athletics and Nike collaborated on a brand evolution program to create consistent marks across all athletics programs, honoring the Volunteer spirit through tradition, pride and integrity, key characteristics and attributes associated with the Volunteer brand. As Tennessee enters a new chapter in their storied history, developing a modern and consistent athletic identity that encompasses the pride of the university is key. Tennessee and Nike worked with student-athletes, coaches, administrators and alumni to pay tribute to Volunteer's legacy and tradition. As part of the refined brand identity, all 20 of Tennessee Athletics sports teams will showcase consistent colors, logos, lettering and numerals that will debut with the football programs and eventually expand across all sports in the upcoming seasons. The Lady Vols mark will remain the primary logo for Women's Basketball.

It's extremely fitting that this partnership be formed," said University of Tennessee Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Dave Hart. "Nike excels as it relates to branding and marketing. Their level of expertise in that space is nationally renowned, Nike does that as well or better than anyone. We feel blessed to be aligned with Nike and are excited to form this tremendous partnership."