According to investigators, the death of a 3-year-old toddler who was found lifeless while being pushed in a swing by his mother has been ruled a homicide.

Ji’Aire Lee died from dehydration and hypothermia after his mother placed him in the swing and pushed him for two days. However, the mother, Romechia Simms, has not been charged with murder until an investigation can be completed.

A neighbor who noticed the mother and son at Wills Memorial Park in La Plata, Maryland the night before called the police. The dead child was discovered by Charles County sheriff’s deputies who arrived on the scene.

According to Simms’ mother, Vontasha Simms, she suffers from bipolar disorder and depression and had “some kind of psychotic episode.” She cannot remember what happened in the park when her son died.