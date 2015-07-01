You may have noticed a red-orange hue to the moon last night and this morning across the Tennessee Valley. It's nothing to be alarmed about. It's because of something happening to our neighbors to the north.

The sun this morning also had a stronger-then-normal reddish cast.



According to the National Weather Service, large wildfires in the Canadian provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan have been burning. Upper level winds have been sending plumes of smoke from these fires into the U.S. While the smoke should remain in the higher atmosphere and not affect air quality, it gives the moon and sun a rosy glow.

Here's what causes the effect:

As light from the moon or sun enters the atmosphere it gets scattered by particles like water, aerosols, and in this case smoke. Green, blue, and purple colors are sent in all directions but colors with longer wavelengths like red, orange and yellow continue through the atmosphere and remain visible to the human eye.