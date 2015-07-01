Good Wednesday! Warm and muggy weather continues for the next several days. Keep your rain gear handy as occasional showers and storms move through the Tennessee Valley.

Today : Scattered storms are expected to develop through the afternoon hours with highs in the middle 80s; winds SW at 5-15 mph. A severe storm is possible and may produce damaging winds as well as flash flooding.

Tonight : Storms fade by midnight, but another round is possible late in the night toward dawn; lows in the lower 70s with SW winds at 5-10.

Thursday : Storms possible early, then again late in the day. A severe storm again can't be ruled out, but tornadoes are not a concern. Highs reach the middle 80s.

Friday-Sunday : Independence Day weekend could be a bit soggy as periods of rain and storms put a damper on some parades and cookouts. Be ready to dash indoors from time to time. Highs reach the middle 80s with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday and Tuesday : Chance of storms decreases a bit, but can't be ruled out altogether. Look for highs to be a little warmer in the upper 80s with lows around 70°.