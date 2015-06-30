News
Chattanooga police investigate shooting on McCallie
Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday evening on McCallie.
Tuesday, June 30th 2015, 10:08 pm EDT by
Updated:
Tuesday, June 30th 2015, 11:18 pm EDT
Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting that happened around 10 Tuesday evening on McCallie. Police were notified after the victim arrived at a local hospital with non-life threatening single injury. At the scene on McCallie police found a vehicle with bullet holes.
We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.