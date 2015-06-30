



A profound moment in history was made Tuesday as Misty Copeland became the first black principal dancer of the prestigious American Ballet Theatre in New York.









Thirty-two year old Copeland started her ballet career at age 13 in the San Pedro City Ballet.









She became American Ballet Theatre's second-ever black soloist at the young age of 24.









The talented ballerina has performed many principal-level roles, the most recent as the female lead in "Romeo and Juliet."









She says when you are being prepared to be a principal dancer, you are given principal roles to test you and see if you are capable.









She starts her new role on August 1st.



