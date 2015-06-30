UPDATE: A woman fell 90 feet to her death Tuesday evening on Lookout Mountain.

Officials say it was Sara Hunt who died. Officials are piecing together the moments leading up to her death. She fell off the edge of Sunset Rock. Crews rushed to the scene about 5:15pm after two hikers found her body. They tried to help, but she didn't respond.

Officials believe the woman was simply up there enjoying the beautiful sunset views like many others before her. People travel to Sunset Rock from all over to do just that. There have been other serious injuries and falls here before, however none of those falls in recent years have been fatal.

"We believe she was alone at the time, we're still trying to confirm that," said Todd Roeder, Chief Park Ranger for Chickamauga.

Chief Roeder tells Channel 3 a preliminary investigation suggests the woman fell about 90 feet.

"We don't have any indication that she was climbing if she was climbing there would have been ropes and gear with her. We believe she was just visiting the park," said Roeder.

The rock is a popular spot for visitors to take in the scenic sunset views over Chattanooga. There's no nets, no rails, just warning signs.

"I like to come up here and clear my thoughts and hang out a little bit," said Marcus Robinson. Robinson visits often, he's seen several people looking over the edge, snapping pictures.

"Yea a lot of people sit on the edge and they just sit out here and have a good time you know. But I think it's dangerous to be on the edge," said Robinson.

Officials don't know how the woman fell. Their investigation is ongoing. Park rangers have a strong message for all visitors.

"I had a couple of people out there last night I asked them to come back from the edge off the cliff. People want to always go up the the edge and look over and that's not the safest thing to do. You want to just enjoy the panoramic view if you can and not get too close to the edge," said Roeder.

