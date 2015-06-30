News
Fuel spill closes I-75 SB near Dalton
Shortly after 1:00pm Tuesday, and 18-wheeler tanker truck jack-knifed and spilled fuel on I-75 southbound near mile marker 336.
The road has been closed as the spill is cleaned up, which is expected to be completed by 3:00pm, according to the Whitfield County Sheriff's office. It may take some time for a regular traffic flow to resume.
Motorists headed in the direction are advised to seek an alternate route if possible.
