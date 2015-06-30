News
Man injured on job in Sale Creek
An employee at Hanson Pressure Pipe, located on Industrial Boulevard in Sale Creek, is at the hospital due to an injury he received while on the job.
Around 1:30pm the Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department received a call that a person had suffered a hand injury on a piece of machinery. Officials report the employee was flattening a piece of metal when his hand got caught in the machine.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment.