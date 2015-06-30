READ MORE | Arrest made in shooting on Sylvan Street



"We're talking like grown men. You're being a man so let's talk like this and get it off your chest, get it off your shoulders," the detectives could be heard telling Smith.



Detectives found Smith's fingerprints on the victim's car but never found a murder weapon. Smith said in the recording that the plan all along was to meet Holsey to rob him of $160 worth of pot.



"So I walked off cause it's not worth killing nobody over that," Smith told investigators. "NO! I swear to God on my son. NO! I did not reach for no gun. I did not reach in there. I did not say shoot him. I did not say nothing man. I simply walked off."



The recording ends an hour later with Smith saying he's "done talking." Smith's attorney said its a case of wrong place, wrong time, wrong friends.



"It was to be expected. It's sad," said attorney Stuart Brown. "You've got an 18-year-old boy that acted probably irrationally. We would hope that as the case goes forward that we can look at the evidence and find something acceptable to all sides.



Smith's case now goes to the grand jury. Judge Gary Starnes increased his bond from $200,000 to $700,000.



The charges against the other two men charged in the murder, Robert Thomson and Adram Young, have already been bound over to the grand jury.







