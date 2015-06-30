Good Tuesday! Keep your umbrellas handy this week. The increasing humidity and dew points are evident already as you step outside. It'll stay muggy all week with waves of energy moving through the Tennessee Valley from time to time. This means periods of showers and storms are possible each day. They'll be "off and on" most days rather then continuously raining and storming all day and night.









Today

: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms; highs in the middle 80s; winds SW at 5-15 mph.









Tonight

: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms fading after dark; lows in the upper 60s; winds SW at 5-10 mph.









Wednesday

: Mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers and storms; highs in the middle 80s; winds SW at 5-15 mph.









Wednesday night

: Mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers and storms; lows around 70°.









Thursday-Monday

: Periods of showers and storms; highs in the middle 80s to near 90° by Sunday and Monday and lows in the upper 60s to 70°.









For the latest, download the

. - Nick Austin