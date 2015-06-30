News
New state budget provides additional funds for processing rape kits
Tuesday, June 30th 2015, 12:10 am EDT
Updated:
Tuesday, June 30th 2015, 5:34 am EDT
Tennessee's new state budget beginning July 1 for the 2015-2016 fiscal year will contain additional funds to process rape kits at no charge to local law enforcement.
Three new forensic scientists will be employed at the TBI.
In May, officials announced that more than half of the 12,000 backlogged rape evidence kits in Memphis had not been tested or were at labs awaiting analysis.