Kelly Summersett and Candace Clackner have dreamed of a Chattanooga wedding.









Friday's Supreme Court ruling makes that dream possible

"It was really exciting. I really didn't know, I was working in a place that was really loud and I was coming out and I checked my phone and I saw a text where she said: 'I'm at home, getting real emotional without you.' and then it clicked and I'm like oh my God it probably passed," said Candace Clackner.

Now that couples like Kelly and Candace can tie the knot nationwide, bakers are answering the call.









"We've already seen over the last couple of years a lot of these weddings taking place out of state,' said Andrew Beattie, owner, Courture Cakes.

Andrew Beattie owns Courture Cakes in Hixson. He's been designing wedding cakes for same-sex couples out of state for years.




