(

) If you were up around 1:30 a.m. Monday, you may have seen something streaking across the sky.

The phone lines in the 13WMAZ newsroom were blowing up with viewers trying to find out what it was.

Donna Hodge captured the activity on her cellphone and sent us pictures.

Many thought it was a meteor, but Bill Cooke, a NASA scientist in Huntsville Ala., said it was traveling at 14,000 miles per hour - too slow to be a meteor.

Cooke, by e-mail, tells 13WMAZ that NASA video shows the object breaking up. He said that probably means it was a piece of "space junk, such as a satellite or rocket part reentering the atmosphere.