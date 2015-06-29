ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta police say they've apprehended a suspect accused of stealing a hearse with a body inside.

Atlanta police Officer Ralph Woolfolk says authorities believe the hearse was taken Sunday morning outside Grady Memorial Hospital in the city's downtown area.

WSB-TV reports that it appears the driver drove through the gates of the hospital morgue.

Woolfolk tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the suspect abandoned the hearse a few blocks from Grady, then stole a Ford Explorer and drove off in that vehicle. Police say they recovered the hearse, with the body still inside.

Police told local news outlets a suspect was in custody but their name wasn't immediately released.