Good Monday! Humidity and rain chances increase through the work week, but temperatures won't be too hot.









Today

: Spotty showers and storms could develop as a disturbance from the mid-state swings by our part of the Tennessee Valley. Highs reach the middle to upper 80s with SW winds at 5-10 mph.









Tonight

: Spotty storms fade after dark. Mostly cloudy skies remain with muggy conditions and lows in the upper 60s.









Tuesday-Sunday

: Persistent flow of moisture from the Gulf brings chances for scattered showers and storms each day across the region. Look for highs in the middle to upper 80s (normal is 89°-90°) with lows in the upper 60s to 70°.









. - Nick Austin