

When Ken and Wilma Skiles found out they won the St. Jude Dream Home, they hopped in their car and made the trip from Whitwell to their new home in Chattanooga.



“It's amazing, it's absolutely amazing,” said Ken Skiles, Winner, St. Jude Dream Home.



Their new house is 4 bedrooms, 3 and a half baths, with a bonus room.



“We got about 1900 square foot, and this about 4,000,” said Skiles.



Ken Skiles tells Channel 3, he wasn't expecting to win a new house today.



“I didn't see any hope for us winning, but I guess everybody has the same chance, so we were lucky enough for them to draw our ticket,” said Skiles.



The Skiles say they entered the drawing and bought a $100 ticket because they wanted to make a difference in the life of a child with cancer.



“When I was growing up, so many years ago, there were two children there that was my age, they passed away, because there was nothing like St. Jude, so you look at that and you're glad you are part of it, we just want everybody else to be part of it,” said Wilma Skiles, Winner, St. Jude Dream Home.



Over $800,000 was raised, money that's going to be used to make difference.



“No family ever pays for anything, and we could not do that without people buying these tickets,” said Jordan Turri, Development Representative, St. Jude Dream Home.



The Skiles new house is valued at over 500,000. To donate to the St. Jude Children's Research hospital visit: https://shop.stjude.org/GiftCatalog/donation.do?cID=14262&pID=24671&sc_icid=home-btn-donate-now