MONTGOMERY, AL (WRCB) -- The Chattanooga Lookouts ended their 3 game losing skid Sunday night, beating the hometown Biscuits 9-8 at Montgomery's Riverwalk Park. Chattanooga's starting pitcher Jose Berrios earned his 8th victory of the season, allowing just 2 hits and 1 earned run while striking out 8 over 7 innings while Lookouts' left fielder Adam Brett Walker hit his league leading 22nd home run of the season. ` Tim Shibuya notched his first save of the year for the Lookouts. Shibuya nailed the game down for the final out after the Biscuits went on a 9th inning tear for 4 runs, capped by a Tyler Goeddel triple. But Shibuya left Goeddel stranded at third as the tying run by getting Dayron Varona to fly out to end the game.

