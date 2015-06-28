Lookouts survive late Biscuit uprising, win 9-8
MONTGOMERY, AL (WRCB) -- The Chattanooga Lookouts ended their 3 game losing skid Sunday night, beating the hometown Biscuits 9-8 at Montgomery's Riverwalk Park. Chattanooga's starting pitcher Jose Berrios earned his 8th victory of the season, allowing just 2 hits and 1 earned run while striking out 8 over 7 innings while Lookouts' left fielder Adam Brett Walker hit his league leading 22nd home run of the season. ` Tim Shibuya notched his first save of the year for the Lookouts. Shibuya nailed the game down for the final out after the Biscuits went on a 9th inning tear for 4 runs, capped by a Tyler Goeddel triple. But Shibuya left Goeddel stranded at third as the tying run by getting Dayron Varona to fly out to end the game.
The five game series concludes Monday night in Montgomery.
Chattanooga is back home Wednesday to open a 3 game stand against Birmingham.