A camper burst into flames near a gas station Sunday evening.

It happened around 6:00pm CST at the Mapco located on Rowland Drive in Jasper.

A man and woman were traveling from Massachusettes to Florida. They had just purchased the camper in Clarksville.

The woman was following behind the camper in another vehicle.

By the time Jasper firefighters got to the scene the camper was fully engulfed with flames.

No one was injured. The couple were able to recover a few belongings.