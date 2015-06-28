A house in the Highway 58 area is a total loss after a fire breaks out Sunday afternoon.

The call came in to dispatch just after 12:00pm of a house fire on Morning Glory Drive. When Highway 58 Volunteer firefighters responded they reported the garage and attic on fire. Due to no nearby fire hydrant Mutual Aid was called for water tenders to shuttle water to the scene. Tri-Community VFD, Bradley County Fire Rescue and Catoosa County Fire Department responded.

Firefighters conducted a "defensive attack" to keep the fire under control.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.