Lookouts tepid, Biscuits warm, taking 3 straight from Chattanooga
Sunday, June 28th 2015, 4:21 pm EDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (milb.com) - Ever since the start of the second half, the Montgomery Biscuits (3-0/37-34) are finding it very difficult to lose.
For the third straight game, the Biscuits beat the Chattanooga Lookouts (0-3/43-28) to stay undefeated since the All-Star break, winning Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium, 7-3.
Jake Faria (0-0) made his first Double-A start, and was superb going six strong innings, striking out eight. His lone blemish was a two-run home run to Adam Brett Walker in the sixth inning that made it 3-3.
But in the bottom of the seventh, Friday night's hero Joey Rickard would deliver again, this one a go-ahead RBI single off of Jake Reed (3-3) to make it 4-3 Biscuits. All of this after a controversial play that saw Biscuits manager Brady Williams get ejected for a second consecutive night.
Montgomery would tack on three more runs and Matt Lollis (1-0) and Parker Markel made sure the Lookouts didn't score again on a night that saw the Biscuits jump into first place in the North Division's second half standings.
Cameron Seitzer drove in three runs on the night with an RBI single in the first and a two-run home run in the third inning.
The Biscuits have won the series against the Lookouts, and will try to make it four in a row on Sunday night with Jaime Schultz (5-3) taking on Jose Berrios (7-3) at 5:35 PM.
