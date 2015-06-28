Sport - Local

Lookouts tepid, Biscuits warm, taking 3 straight from Chattanooga

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (milb.com) - Ever since the start of the second half, the Montgomery Biscuits (3-0/37-34) are finding it very difficult to lose. For the third straight game, the Biscuits beat the Chattanooga Lookouts (0-3/43-28) to stay undefeated since the All-Star break, winning Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium, 7-3. Jake Faria (0-0) made his first Double-A start, and was superb going six strong innings, striking out eight. His lone blemish was a two-run home run to Adam Brett Walker ...