Winners of the Chattanooga 2015 St. Jude Dream Home prizes are:

Grand Prize: The St. Jude Dream Home house, built by G.T. Issa Construction, with an estimated value of $500,000 Winner-Kenneth Skiles.

Tickets on Sale Prize: Get your ticket by March 27, 2015, and you'll be eligible to win a L.A. getaway for two to a taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, courtesy of WRCB Channel 3, plus a $2,500 Visa gift card courtesy of Janie Turner Shetter Agency - Nationwide Insurance. Winner-Tina Jones

Early Bird Prize: Get your ticket by April 24, 2015, and you'll be eligible to win an eight night stay in a luxurious rental home in Orlando, Florida, courtesy of Quinn's Vacation Homes, including four Universal Orlando® Resort passes, courtesy of WRCB Channel 3 Winner-Arizona Boyd

Bonus Prize: Get your ticket by June 7, 2015, and you'll be eligible to win a seven night stay in a luxurious rental home in Hilton Head, South Carolina, courtesy of Brand Mortgage. Winner-Katherine Burger

Open House Prize: Tour the home and register to win a $5,000 shopping spree at Cochran Furniture Co. Winner- Jerry Beasley

Prize #1: Artesso™ SmartTouch® Kitchen Faucet in Brilliance® Stainless with coordinating soap dispenser, courtesy of Brizo® Winner-Kimberly Bolden

Prize #2: Huntervention Weekend Makeover including three fans, accessories and a $250 Visa gift card, courtesy of Hunter Fan Winner-Scherre Haney

Prize #3: $1,000 shopping spree at Lisa's Gold & Diamonds Winner-Martha Lee Keeble