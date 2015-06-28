News
Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Wilcox Boulevard
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB)Chattanooga police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in the 3500 block of Wilcox Boulevard, Friday afternoon. Preliminary reports suggest the motorcyclist was traveling West around 2:30 p.m. on Wilcox Blvd, Fridaywhen the driver, for unknown reasons, lost control and left the roadway. Theriderwas taken by HCEMS to a local hospital for serious injuries and later died Friday night.The victim's identity has not yetbeen released. Police say their inves...
Sunday, June 28th 2015, 8:47 am EDT by
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) Chattanooga police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in the 3500 block of Wilcox Boulevard, Friday afternoon.
Preliminary reports suggest the motorcyclist was traveling West around 2:30 p.m. on Wilcox Blvd, Friday when the driver, for unknown reasons, lost control and left the roadway. The rider was taken by HCEMS to a local hospital for serious injuries and later died Friday night. The victim's identity has not yet been released. Police say their investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.