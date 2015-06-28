News
CPD: Fatal crash on I-75 North
Sunday, June 28th 2015, 8:38 am EDT by
Updated:
Sunday, June 28th 2015, 4:21 pm EDT
Chattanooga police responded to 1020 I-75 North Bound for a single vehicle crash around 1:30 Sunday morning.
Officials say for some unknown reason the vehicle traveling North bound on I-75 struck the concrete barrier, causing it to roll over. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene. Traffic investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash. Police have not released the identity of the victim. They say their investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.