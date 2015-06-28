UPDATE: Two people injured in separate early morning shootings
He is expected to be okay. No suspect information is available at this time.
Fifteen minutes later, officers responded to the 4700 block of Midland Pike for a person-shot. Police found a 67-year-old woman with a non-life threatening gun-shot wound on the scene. Officials say the woman was struck by a bullet in an apparent drive-by shooting. She told police she was asleep in her house when she woke up with a sharp pain and then heard multiple gunshots coming from outside. She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay. No suspect information is available.
At this time, police do not now if the two shootings are related.
