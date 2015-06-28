Chattanooga police are investigating two separate shootings that happened early Sunday morning.









The first happened just before 3:00. Officers

were called to the hospital where the victim showed up with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The 18-year-old victim told police he was a passenger in a vehicle on Wilder Street when another vehicle drove by. That drive brandished a gun and began shooting. The victim was hit by gunshot and taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

He is expected to be okay. No suspect information is available at this time.







Fifteen minutes later, officers responded to the 4700 block of Midland Pike for a person-shot. Police found a 67-year-old woman with a non-life threatening gun-shot wound on the scene. Officials say the woman was struck by a bullet in an apparent drive-by shooting. She told police she was asleep in her house when she woke up with a sharp pain and then heard multiple gunshots coming from outside. She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay. No suspect information is available.



