Sport - Local

CFC up for Knoxville, downs Force 4-2

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga FC's Luke Winter scored two goals, keeping Knoxville's Force winless so far this season en route to a CFC 4-2 win Saturday night at Finley Stadium. Snoopy Davidson and Nick Edington both added a goal apiece in front of more than 3,100 fans as Chattanooga FC dictated play much of the match.CFC has one more regular season home game, next Saturday versus Nashville FC.Chattanooga beat their Nashville counterparts 2 nil last week at Vanderbilt's Commodore Stad...