CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – The team of Jayme Copenhaver and Adam Dysart topped the field of 140 anglers catching a 5 bass limit weighing 33.17 pounds to win first place and $2,000.00 in the Hunter Oil Company, Inc. June Day Bass Tournament. This tournament was held Saturday, June 27th out of Chester Frost Boat Ramp.





Jayme said “we really did not expect to catch a big sack like this one. Our day started off very slow, so we changed our pattern and it all started coming together. This is our first C.B.A. win and we are excited to have been fortunate enough to catch this big sack of bass.”





Jamie and Adam also won the Denali big fish of the tournament with a nice largemouth that weighed 8.62 pounds, good for 2 Denali rods and $100.00.





Second big bass of the tournament was a 8.38 largemouth that was caught by Tim and Austin Traffanstendt good for $100.00.





Alex Walker was the highest finisher in the youth division winning $25.00 and an ITunes Gift Card.





Shane Frazier President of Chattanooga Bass Association said ”Special thanks to Hunter Oil Company, Inc., for their sponsorship of this event and special thanks to the fishermen for their excellent fish care during the day. Out of our 140 anglers we only had 12 bass that were not released”.





The top 12 are as follows:

1. Jayme Copenhaver and Adam Dysart 33.17 lbs. $2000

2. Rogne Brown and Cary Dotson 29.64 lbs. $800

3. Mario Dematteo and Travis Bearden 24.12 lbs. $700

4. Brent Hayes and Dave Hix 22.72 lbs, $600

5. Steve Barnes and Spencer Smith 22.35 lbs. $450

6. Anthony Correll and Logan Kokaszka 22.04 lbs. $400

7. Tim Traffanstendt and Austin Traffanstendt 21.42 lbs. $350

8. Greg Worsham and Bobby Crosslin 20.75 lbs. $300

9. Jim Cofer and Matt Wendorf 20.71 lbs. $250

10. Jim McLanahan and Derek McCulough 20.06 lbs. $200

11. Damon Taylor and Justin Medley 19.32 lbs. $150.00

12. Stoney Johnson and David Crafit 18.73 lbs. $150.00





The next C.B.A. tournament will be a day event held on July 11th out of Chester Frost Park.