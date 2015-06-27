News
Former local NAACP president laid to rest
A longtime and respected civil rights leader in Chattanooga was laid to rest Saturday. The funeral for James Mapp was held at Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church.
Saturday, June 27th 2015, 6:41 pm EDT
Updated:
Sunday, June 28th 2015, 11:25 am EDT
Mapp passed away last Friday at the age of 87. He was a member and, at one time president, of the local NAACP chapter and part of a 26-year lawsuit that led to the desegregation of Chattanooga schools.
His career as a civil rights leader started in the 1940