Chattanooga teen faces attempted murder charges
A Chattanooga teenager faces Attempted Murder Charges after a fight led to a shooting.
Saturday, June 27th 2015, 6:05 pm EDT by
Thursday Chattanooga police responded to a call of a disorder with a weapon on East 46th Street. Police say an argument began inside a home. David Stanfield, 18, left the residence, then returned with a gun, began chasing the victim and fired a shot at him. The victim was not injured.
Stanfield was arrested and is charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and several other charges. He's in the Hamilton County Jail on a 65-thousand dollar bond.