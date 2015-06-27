CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga FC looks to wrap up the regular season with two more home wins for a better shot at hosting impending playoff games.

CFC Head Coach Bill Elliott says the team has already locked up a playoff berth with an outright lead of the NPSL Southeast conference. CFC faces the Knoxville Force tonight at Finley Stadium.









Match time is 7:30.









Knoxville is winless so far against five losses but has three draws, one being to CFC two weeks ago.





" They haven't had a great year but I think they have a very good team," says CFC Head Coach Bill Elliott. " They played extremely well against us last time and one of the toughest games we've had quite honestly so, what they have done is score a lot of goals this year so I think it could be an exciting match."















