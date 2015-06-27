SONOMA, Calif. (AP) - Calling the Confederate flag an "insensitive symbol" he personally finds offensive, NASCAR chairman Brian France says the sport will be aggressive in dissociating the flag from events.









France told The Associated Press on Saturday that NASCAR is exploring how far it can go in trying to eliminate the flag from its races. Fans camp in the infield and areas that surround race tracks and many display the Confederate flag as part of their tailgate.









Earlier this week, NASCAR said it backs South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley's call to remove the Confederate flag from state capitol grounds, and noted that it bars the flag symbol in any official NASCAR capacity.









France told AP: "We want to go as far as we can to eliminate the presence of that flag."















