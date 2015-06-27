News
Portion of Highway 153 renamed for war veteran
A portion of Highway 153 has been renamed after a war veteran from Hixson. The late Sergeant John Michael Sullivan was a recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
Saturday, June 27th 2015, 2:57 pm EDT by
A portion of Highway 153 has been renamed after a war veteran from Hixson.
The late Sergeant John Michael Sullivan was a recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He served two tours in Iraq. Sullivan was killed in an explosion in Baghdad in 2006.
State Senator Bo Watson spoke at the dedication. The segment of State Route 153 from Northpoint Boulevard to Hamill Road is now renamed after Sullivan.
Legislation was passed back in April to rename the road after Sergeant Sullivan.