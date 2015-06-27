News
Chattanooga Fire Department has a new chief
Chattanooga's interim fire chief will now be making that position a permanent one.
Saturday, June 27th 2015, 1:48 pm EDT
Mayor Andy Berke officially appointed Chris Adams as the Chief of the Chattanooga Fire Department.
Adams has worked there for nearly a quarter century and took over as interim chief after the retirement of Lamar Flint back in March. Chattanooga City Council is expected to vote on his appointment next Tuesday.