A disorder Friday evening in the 2-thousand block of E. 32nd Street resulted in SWAT being called.









Chattanooga police report a person found his stolen vehicle and followed the suspect to E. 32nd Street. The victim approached the suspect identified as Aurello Ramsey, 31, and an argument started. The suspect then barricaded himself inside the residence before police arrived and refused to come out. SWAT and the Hostage Negotiation Team were called when police discovered the suspect was possibly in possession of a firearm and had a lengthy and violent criminal history.









Ramsey was finally taken into custody without incident early Saturday morning. Ramsey faces multiple drug related charges, Theft of Property, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Firearm with the Intent to go armed, Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a Felony as well as multiple outstanding warrants.



