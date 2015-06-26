You can check out the 2015 St. Jude Dream Home Saturday.



Tickets are sold out, but you can still register to win a 5-thousand dollar shopping spree at Cochran's Furniture which staged the dream home. This year's home is in the New Castlegate Subdivision off East Brainerd road.



Due to road construction you will need to use an alternate route: From I-75 N take exit 3A (TN-320 E / E Brainerd Rd) and turn right onto E Brainerd Rd. You will turn right on Graysville Rd., then left on Patterson and another left at the dead end which is Givens Rd. The subdivision is about half a mile down on the left, 8225 Knotting Wood Way, Chattanooga, TN 37421.

